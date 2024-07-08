Owning a desktop PC equipped with components and peripherals featuring RGB lighting is certainly a plus for users who place great emphasis on the aesthetics of their gaming machine. To please the eyes, however, one often encounters a big problem: the need to have multiple applications that control the lighting effects, especially in the presence of components from different brands, can become an obstacle. Owners of an ASUS motherboard can breathe a sigh of relief: the company is in fact testing the RGB Windows Dynamic Lighting support on your own hardware which will eliminate the need to install dedicated apps to control dynamic lighting.

Many LEDs, one app

ASUS will support the feature Dynamic Lighting of Windows 11, which allows users of the Microsoft operating system to control RGB lighting without having to resort to dedicated software.

The Taiwanese company has started testing this new feature on the beta BIOS for AMD 600 and Intel 700 motherboards: thanks to Dynamic Lightning, added by Microsoft last September, it is possible to control the lighting of components and peripherals directly from a Windows panelall thanks to the support of the HID LampArray standard developed in collaboration with manufacturers such as Acer, Asus, HP, HyperX, Logitech, Razer and Twinkly.

The official BIOS update for ASUS motherboards should arrive in the next few weeks and, as we have already anticipated, the most curious can already try the beta version that introduces the support.

At the moment Dynamic Lightning allows for pretty basic control and could be updated with new features over the next few months. For those who don’t want to install proprietary software like Armoury Crateperhaps overlapping with many others, the opportunity is however very tempting.

Speaking of RGB lighting, the new ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 offers one of the most effective solutions in its segment thanks to Slash Lighting, a light strip divided into 28 Mini LEDs and 7 zones.