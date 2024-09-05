The high temperatures recorded in recent days in Baja Californiawill continue to affect the north of the state for the rest of the week, according to the Conagua weather forecast. NOAA will keep the heat warning in effect for southeastern and southern California and southwestern Arizona until Friday.

For now, the Mexican agency forecast a mild to cool environment with fog banks and scattered cloudiness for dawn on Thursday in the northwest of Baja California. In the afternoon, the environment will turn from hot to very hot, with cities and towns municipalities in the north of the state the area most affected by extreme heat as they wait temperatures above 40°C.

Scattered showers are also expected for the evening. northwesterly winds that will reach speeds between 10 to 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) with gusts maximums of 40 to 60 km/h in the states that make up the Baja California Peninsula.

Meteored. Weather in Tijuana, Mexicali and other Baja California communities for this Thursday

This Thursday, September 5, Baja California will face a hot day with mostly clear skies. Tijuana Temperatures are expected to range from 21°C to 33°C, with the highest point at 5:00 p.m. Moderate northwesterly winds will reach gusts of up to 32 km/h in the afternoon, cooling the atmosphere slightly.

In Mexicali, The heat will be more intense. Temperatures will range between 30°C and 49°C, with a maximum of 49°C at 16:00. Although the southeast wind, with gusts of up to 30 km/h, will help to mitigate the weather, the thermal sensation will reach 44°C, making it necessary to take precautions against high temperatures.

Other communities in the region will also experience clear skies. Cove It will be a warm day, with temperatures between 21°C and 30°C, reaching their maximum at 3:00 p.m. Westerly winds will reach 27 km/h. Tecate You will see a change in the afternoon with cloudy skies and temperatures ranging from 22°C to 43°C, with wind gusts of up to 39 km/h and a wind chill of 40°C.

The Rumorous One The day will remain clear, with temperatures ranging between 23°C and 36°C, and wind gusts of up to 43 km/h. Rosarito will enjoy a milder day, with temperatures between 20°C and 26°C, with wind gusts of 28 km/h in the afternoon.

Saint Quentin will have mixed skies, with temperatures between 18°C ​​and 29°C, while in San Felipe temperatures will reach a maximum of 38°C and winds with gusts of 27 km/h. San Diego, California, will have a similar climate, with highs of 29°C and northwest winds of up to 32 km/h.

The day promises to be hot in much of the region, so it is advisable to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours.

NOAA weather alert remains active

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) maintains the active Weather alert for southwestern Arizona, as well as southeastern and southern California, due to an excessive heat warningThis extreme weather event began on September 4th at 12:16 pm and will continue until September 6th at 8:00 pm. Forecasts indicate that temperatures could range between 106 and 118°F (41 to 47.4°C), posing a significant health hazard.

The alert affects the following regions:

Parker Valley

Kofa

Yuma

Peace Center

Southeast Yuma County

Gila River Valley

Joshua Tree NP West

Joshua Tree NP East

Imperial County Southwest

Salton Sea

Chuckwalla Mountains

Southeast Imperial County

Imperial County West

Imperial Valley

Chiriaco Summit

Palo Verde Valley

Chuckwalla Valley

A significant increase in heat-related illnesses, such as heat cramps, exhaustion and even heat stroke, which can be fatal, is expected. Authorities warn of the need to take immediate precautions, such as avoiding strenuous activities during the hottest hours of the day, and staying well hydrated.