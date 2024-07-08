The 2024 Apertura tournament has already started, however, several Liga MX teams still have many open transfer folders. One of them is the Rayados de Monterrey, who last week closed the transfer of Luis Romo with Cruz Azul, this with the apparent certainty of having the signing of Orbelín Pineda in their hands, a situation that has changed against the regio team, since AEK Athens of Greece has modified the transfer amount at the last minute and the signing is at risk of falling through.
The negotiations were almost closed for Monterrey to pay 12.5 million dollars to the Greek team to complete the signing of Pineda, however, Almeyda’s club reconsidered and has raised its demands to almost double, as they now demand 20 million dollars to release the man who is their great star on the field and their most expensive signing of all time, a figure that seems very far from what Rayados could aspire to pay.
Beyond the total agreement between club and player, which involves a contract until 2028 as well as a salary of 3 million dollars per year, the change in AEK’s price distances Pineda from Monterrey more than ever, since under no circumstances will Rayados be open to paying 20 million dollars for Orbelín. As long as Pineda does not join the Monterrey team, Antuna will not leave for Greece and therefore, Chivas has no options for Cortizo.
#Orbelíns #arrival #Monterrey #complicated
