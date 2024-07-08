🚨Orbelin Pineda – AEK🚨

Various media outlets in Greece claim that AEK has rejected Rayados’ offer of 12.5 million and is reportedly asking for a minimum of 20 million for the Mexican.

Orbelín was granted permission for a few days to go on vacation. But he is expected to arrive in Athens this week. pic.twitter.com/ASEbUiyGQB

