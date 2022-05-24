Nvidia and Asus they announced the first 500 Hz display with G-Sync, during Computex 2022. Asus promises a 24-inch TN 500 Hz screen, designed especially for games that focus on esports, with a maximum resolution of 1080p. We don’t have a price or release date for this ROG Swift 500 Hz yet.

The announcement comes two years after the start of the collaboration between Nvidia and Asus, who had unveiled the 360 ​​Hz monitors for eSport at CES 2020. Recall that gamers usually use 144 Hz screens. 240 Hz is a rarity and the 360 ​​Hz were already a top-level proposition. 500 Hz seems really over the top, even for eSports where every frame counts, but according to Nvidia there is a distinct competitive difference with these screens.

In the video above, you can see a comparison recorded with a Phantom VEO 640S camera that records at 1,000 FPS. Nvidia says that with the 500Hz monitor it will be possible to track targets in eSports competitions more easily, thanks to smoother animations. It also states that the ghosting effects will be minimal, thus reducing distractions. It also claims that the latency is lower than with 240Hz or 144Hz screens.

The ROG Swift 500Hz it also includes Nvidia’s Reflex Analyzer to measure system latency and a G-Sync esports mode with an adjustable vibration mode that “allows light to pass through the LCD crystals,” according to Asus. This panel also uses new esports TN (E-TN) technology, which Asus claims offers “60% better response times than standard TN panels”.

