Spoiler: they are the same ones that already asked for PlayStation Now to run the service app on compatible devices.

As the natural heir to PlayStation Now, PS Plus Premium will allow PC users to stream hundreds of video games released on PlayStation consoles. From the catalog we have already seen a wide selection of titles, but what requirements will compatible players need to make it possible?

Basically, the most important thing is the internet connection. Through a guide with everything you need to know about the reformulated PS Plus, the Japanese company asks its future subscribers have a bandwidth of 5 mbps or 15 mbps for 1080p. Obviously not all computers can properly run PS Plus Premium on P, but the shared requirements are minimal and match PS Now.

Minimum requirements Windows 7 (SP1), 8.1 or 10



Intel Core i3 3.5 GHz or AMD A10 3.8 GHz or better



300 MB or more of available storage



2 GB of RAM or more



Sound card, USB port

PS Plus Premium can be enjoyed via streaming in Spain. In recent days we have also learned that classic games will have trophies, thus giving players an extra reason to revisit some of the essential PlayStation games.

This reformulated PlayStation Plus will be available in Europe from June 23, and will have three subscription plans to choose from, “with a wide variety of advantages and game libraries with hundreds of recent and classic titles to discover” in its PS Plus Premium level. The interested they can join it for €16.99 per month, €49.99 per quarter and €119.99 per year.

