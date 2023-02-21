“Asu mare! The friends” It hit theaters and did not leave fans of the most successful Peruvian saga in recent years indifferent. The news that Carlos Alcántara would leave the role to become a director was not taken in the best way, but, in the end, it did not end up being the worst part of the film.

Through social networks, several fans commented on their rejection, but few gave a sentence as harsh as “Room 1408”.

“Peruvian cinema is dead”

Youtubers Angel Corzo and Juan Loayza, from “Room 1408”, commented that its premiere meant the death of Peruvian cinema and that the public was to blame for this. “Everything is so badly designed, organized and acted that it seems to us an insult,” they emphasized.

“A crude comedy where it shows us the simplest, from the abundance of profanity or blows (…). The characters have no real objectives in the film. The film lacks its own identity (…). We have arrived in the background”, they explained in their review.

What is “Asu mare 4” about?

“Asu mare 4” is not a prequel, but a spin-off that continues the story of the old friends of ‘Cachín’ in fiction: Andrés Salas (‘Culi’), Franco Cabrera (‘Lettuce’) and Miguel Vergara (‘Chato’) and Emilram Cossío (‘Bean’).

They decide to move into an abandoned house and open a restaurant, but a mayoral candidate wants that space as a new campaign center. Now they must show that they have the talent to move their business forward.