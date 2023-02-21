For some years the franchise of DOOM has been silent, this after launching the DLC belonging to the last installment, DOOM everlastingwhich was the sequel worthy of 2016. And although the team Software ID has been without giving many statements, it seems that the shooter franchise will return, although in a format that fans are not used to.

revealed by Bethesda today, Mighty DOOM is a vertical shooter installment coming to mobile devices next month. Here the user will control a Mini slayer. And the user will have to go through different levels in the style of ship shooters. Something similar to legendary deliveries like twinbee and high difficulty arcade shooters.

Here’s your progress:

Here the synopsis of Bethesda:

Take control of the Mini Slayer, an all-new, miniaturized yet powerful character based on the iconic DOOM Slayer. When a surge of unknown energy passes through a Gibbo Toy Factory, the Mini Slayer comes to life and is transported to an alternate dimension. Your mission? Kill all the demons that stand between you and Daisy, your stolen pet bunny.

Users can now register. The game launches next March 21st.

via: comic book

Editor’s note: It might not be the game that all fans are waiting for, but keep in mind that the DOOM Eternal DLC was released not too long ago. So we will have to wait for a large delivery.