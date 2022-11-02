The safety of our planet may be in danger, as recently a group of iinvestigators detected three asteroids hidden in the glare of the sun, of which one has a potentially dangerous orbit for Earth.

These elusive asteroids were detected by observers with the Víctor M. Blanco Telescope of the Cerro Tololo Observatory in Chile between Earth and Venus and although two of them do not represent any danger, the third asteroid called 2022 AP7 1.5 kilometers wide It has caused interest among researchers, because it has an orbit that could lead it to Earth in the future.

Although there is no estimated time for the impact of 2022 AP7 with the Earth happens, the leader of the investigation, Scott S. Sheppard reported that his team continues to collect information to detect all the asteroids that orbit between our planet and Venus and that have dimensions greater than 1 kilometer, which they have called “planet killer”

As explained by Scott S., there is still the probability of finding larger asteroids that are in orbits inside the earth, since so far only about 25 asteroids have been discovered with orbits completely inside the earth due to the difficulty in finding them. the observation.

In perspective, the impact of this meteorite could be fatal for almost all life on the planet, since the meteorite that wiped out the dinosaurs and with more than 70% of life on the planet more than 66 million years ago had dimensions between the 10 and 14 kilometers.

Although in relation to the size of our planet, which is 12,800 kilometers, this new meteorite is insignificant, the forecasts of the impact of a giant fireball against the earth could be just as terrifying.