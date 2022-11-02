North Korea, Kim still provokes and the tension skyrockets

While it continues unabated the war in Ukraine, another conflict is getting closer every day. North Korea has taken a new step towards the war against the South. Kim Jong-Un ordered the launch of others 3 ballistic missiles short range, but this time one of these has touched there South Korean coast. Seoul said Wednesday that for the “first time” a ballistic missile launched from North Korea landed south of the disputed maritime border and close to territorial waters of Korea South.

“The North Korean missile launch is a lot unusual And unacceptableas it fell near South Korean territorial waters south of the northern border line for the first time “since the peninsula was divided, he told reporters Kang Shin-chul, Director of Joint Chiefs of Operations. The Japan summoned the National Security Council Wednesday after North Korea launched several missiles, one of which landed for the first time in Southern territorial waters, greatly increasing the tension in the area.

