According to their analysis, Astro Bot on PS5 offers a dynamic resolution ranging from 1440p to 2160p . Even in situations where the minimum resolution peak is reached, the image quality does not suffer thanks to a simple and clean design, very effective anti-aliasing and the absence of any visual artifacts.

Digital Foundry has published his technical analysis of Astro Bot the new PS5 exclusive adventure coming to stores tomorrow. The verdict is extremely positive, so much so that tech enthusiasts are talking about a beautiful game from the point of view of artistic direction and “practically flawless” from the technical one.

Rock-solid 60fps on PS5

As for the framerate, Astro Bot runs at 60 fps in 99.99% of cases. Digital Foundry says that throughout the adventure it recorded a single and negligible drop in framerate to 56 fps in a specific moment in which the game makes heavy use of visual effects and object physics simulation.

John Linneman of Digital Foundry concludes his review: “Astro Bot is a game that perfectly combines technology, design and creativity into a unique and ultra-clean whole, without any filters. It is as perfect as you can expect nowadays and I invite you to play it.”

In addition to the technical aspect, Astro Bot has bewitched the international press from every point of view, so much so that it is currently the game with the highest average rating of 2024 on Metacritic. If you haven’t done so yet, we suggest you read our review.