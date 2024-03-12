Almost similar setups

“There are 16 riders ready to jump into that seat and Perez is in pole position to keep it”. The Red Bull team principal Christian Horner he underlined that the fact that Red Bull has a dominant car puts the Milton Keynes team in a strong position from a driver's market perspective, at least as far as 2025 is concerned when there will still be the Honda power unit under the hood of the RB21.

Sergio Perez he started 2024 in the best possible way to obtain reconfirmation next year, that is, by finishing both races held in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia behind Max Verstappen, thus completing two doubles for Red Bull.

Helmut Markoin his column on the site speedweek.comexplained that compared to 2023 Sergio Perez is not exaggerating with the set-up experiments by 'adapting' to the basis chosen by Max Verstappen: “Max makes the difference in managing a nervous rear, a prerogative of fast cars, cars that don't 'kick' aren't fast – Marko's words – Perez is at ease when the car is docile, in the first races of 2022 when the RB18 was overweight, in fact, Perez was very fast because the car was understeering and the rear end was stable. In Jeddah he would have won if the Safety Car had not 'betrayed' him on a strategic level (the Mexican had already stopped as race leader when Nicholas Latifi hit the wall). This year Checo no longer experiments, but starts more or less with the same basic set-up as Verstappen.”