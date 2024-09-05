On Wednesday, September 4, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) conducted a Major intervention on the southern coast of Vieques Island. The operation resulted in the Seizure of a stranded vessel containing a package of cocaine with an estimated value of US$33,000,000.

In response to this situation, The officers activated the blue lights and siren of their unit. This act caused the vessel, in an attempt to evade capture, was intentionally stranded on the coast by its occupants. Individuals on board They quickly left the place and took refuge in a nearby area of ​​bushes.

The seizure made by the CBP Photo:CBP Share

Thanks to the immediate action of the agents, The vessel was recovered from the shallow waters and towed to the Fajardo Marine Unit. The intervention made it possible to secure the vessel and its cargo contents, which resulted in the seizure of 60 bales of cocainewith a total weight of 3,687 pounds (1,672.2 kilograms).

Impact of the seizure carried out by CBP

Christopher Hunter, Director of Air and Marine Operations in the Caribbean for CBP, He highlighted the success of the operation. “Thanks to the dedication and precision of our CBP Air and Marine Operations agents, more than 3,000 pounds of cocaine were intercepted, effectively preventing these harmful drugs from reaching our communities“he said. The contraband and the boat were transferred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for further investigation. The fact revealed the actions carried out by the entitywhich seeks to protect the community.