Knights of the Zodiac is one of the most popular anime franchises worldwide. Saint Seiya, The Pegasus Knight is an icon of history that has finally come to an end. The manga is a work by Masami Kurumada and has been published since 1985 in Shukan Shonen Jump.

The franchise has had several anime adaptations, as well as video game and board game releases, among a host of other products. The success of the saga is impressive.

The series follows a group of young people who join a larger, more experienced group that is charged with protecting the reincarnation of the goddess Athena in this world—we make references to the Golden Saints. Saori is the one who embodies the goddess of knowledge and must face the gods who want to destroy or take possession of the Earth, and because of this, they have to destroy the goddess first.

The various sagas involve Poseidon, Hades and towards the end, Apollo himself, however, prior to that We can see how the bronze knights become part of the goddess’s entourage.. Seiya (Pegasus Knight), Hyoga (Swan Knight), Shiryu (Dragon Knight), Shun (Andromeda Knight) and Ikki (Phoenix Knight) are the lower-ranking knights that the series focuses on.

The saga of Next Dimension precedes what would be properly the end with the arch of Heaven, however, ND It would practically be the outcome of the series – looking at the movement of the last saga and the position of the author himself in perspective. The opening of the delivery of the sky remained frozen for quite a long time and now that the part of Next Dimension It was a bit of an abrupt ending, so if you don’t want spoilers, you’d better stop here.

Knights of the Zodiac: Next Dimension It has been published since April 2006 and ended in July 2024.It collected 15 manga volumes and belongs to the Akita Shoten publishing label.

How did Knights of the Zodiac end? Everything you need to know

Knights of the Zodiac: The End of Next Dimension

In the opening title of the Sky Saga we were able to see the knights after the confrontation with Hades himself, the boys crossed the limits when trying to protect Athena and it was something that the gods were not willing to allow, because it was a kind of immense threat against the divinities.

Because of this everything started to become more aggressive. What happened in the latest film of Knights of the Zodiac He showed us Seiya, a knight stuck in a wheelchair and with his mind completely gone.just like the same speech. However, that would not be all, the delivery Next Generations continued to reveal the circumstances to come of the franchise.

Seiya suffers a curse from Hades, the young man will die in three days if they do not do something to save him. Athena does not hesitate and makes a last trip in time and space, in this she will meet other knights of the holy war of Lost Canvas, So we see Tenma, as another Pegasus knight, who will be willing to save Athena when she is turned into a baby. In this way, several space-time twists are woven together that are added to the original narrative with the beautiful project of Lost Canvas.

After several fights, which include the meeting of the current Bronze Knights, and the appearance of the Golden Knight Ophiuchus, the saga would come to an end after a new journey through the underworld and after moving other characters.

What is the ending of Knights of the Zodiac?

After 38 years of serialization, Knights of the Zodiac end the saga Next Dimension. However, the first chapter of the Heaven saga was announced for November, although in retrospect – the previous sagas – its preparation will be complicated.

After the plot in time and the fights and tragediesthe rescue of the knight Pegasus is resolved, one of the most devoted to Saori, he wakes up and is saved from the terrible end that Hades predicted for him, However, it would not be that simple.

Apollo is the one who puts an end to the adventures and drops the weight of taking away Athena’s immortality. —in other words, to take away his divinity—, and on the other hand, completely free the knights, erasing their memories of everything that has happened so far. While it is an agreement he reaches with Athena, it is bittersweet and confusing, as the punishment creates new paths for everyone and practically invalidates all adventures. What are we without memory?

In this way, everyone is “free” and “happy” since there is nothing that unites them, nor is there a bond that suffocates them, and much less danger to face, The Sun God understood too late that the divine punishment was rather a blessing from Athena’s ultimate perspective, who would no longer make her knights “suffer”.

The last panels allow us to see that Seiya and Saori are in Greece, facing each other and crossing their paths, after a few steps, the boy turns around and we can see the fall of Athena’s hat and tears in front of the plaque of Aioros, the knight of Sagittarius, as far as we know, it contains his oath.

A clean ending, full of oblivion.

About the end of Knights of the Zodiac

The end of the Knights of the Zodiac caused a lot of controversy, because it divided fans who, on the one hand, began to say that nothing was worth it and that, The Japanese “don’t know how to create endings,” it seems the fandom was expecting something very different, However, there are other pieces with similar endings that left some dissatisfied, but others amazed (Kimetsu no Yaiba, Attack on Titan, Sankarea).

Something necessary to highlight is that The mangaka did what he thought was best for his series.and finding a writer who is worthy of his or her own perspective without being swayed by what others want is significant. Authors are not there to please, but to create, and aesthetic tastes and the projection of messages will always have to follow the nature of the work, not what is expected of it.

Other fans commented that It was actually the vertebra that the mangaka wanted to follow from the beginning, remembering the film, which doesn’t let us hear much of Seiya in the opening of the Heaven saga.

What do you think about the ending?

Where can I watch the Knights of the Zodiac sagas?

Knights of the Zodiac is available on Crunchyroll and Netflix, with the delivery of Saint Seiya: Knights of the ZodiacHowever, the other sagas are harder to find on official platforms.

