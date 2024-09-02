Additionally, the game is being streamed via Twitch, and several screenshots of the game never shown by the developer are online. If you are interested, do not suffer any kind of advance we advise you to be careful what you search for online, especially on platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

It will be available on PS5 on September 6th Astro Bot the action and platform game by Team Asobi that aims to evolve the good things done with Astro’s Playroom. In reality, however, there is already at least one person online who has obtained their own copy in advance .

Details about Astro Bot

Astro Bot, as mentioned, is a action platform game. It’s not a particularly story-driven work, so for many it might not be a spoiler, but certainly there are players who prefer not to see the game’s contents in advance, especially the more advanced ones, so as to discover everything on their own.

Astro Bot will feature dozens of worlds to explore within levels packed with platforming and combat challenges. The protagonist robot is able to use various unique powers to overcome various sectionsFor example, it can learn to throw punches repeatedly, or shrink itself to fit through places too narrow for its regular size.

The game is expected on PS5. A PC version has not been announced.but the team says that if we are interested we should demonstrate our desire for a port. The VR2 version of the game, on the other hand, is completely excluded since the entire work would have to be recreated to adapt it to virtual reality.

