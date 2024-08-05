Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso removed from Olympic Village

Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso has been removed from the Olympic Village for creating an “inappropriate environment within Team Paraguay”.

The athlete, who was eliminated in the 100m butterfly heat on July 27, had announced her retirement from competition to “go and study in the United States and continue her scientific career”.

However, despite announcing her retirement from other competitions, she remained in Paris. An announcement that had also surprised the South American federation, which had commented as follows: “In her statements she said she would retire. We didn’t know, no one in the team knew, not even the coach. It’s her decision and we respect it.”

The Paraguayan federation has therefore ordered Luana Alonso not to show up at the Olympic Village again: however, it is not clear what pushed the federation to take such an extreme decision.