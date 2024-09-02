Dubai Police, represented by the Positive Spirit Council, launched the “Al Baraha Community Forum” in Al Baraha area, with the aim of enhancing communication with various segments of society and improving the quality of life in residential neighborhoods through sports activities and awareness lectures, which will continue until September 29..

The forum comes under the directives of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and in cooperation with the Council of Directors of Police Stations, Al Muraqqabat Police Station and strategic partners, including the Dubai Sports Council, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai and the Dubai Media Incorporated..

The event was attended by Brigadier Rashid Mohammed Saleh Al Shehhi, Director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station, and Ms. Fatima Bu Hajir, Head of the Positive Spirit Council, along with a group of partners and volunteers..