Sony has released a fun live action trailer to celebrate the launch of Astro Botavailable starting today exclusively on PS5. The video, which comes in the form of a thirty-second TV spot, is accompanied by the notes of a fun reinterpretation of “Under Pressure”.

The Queen song with David Bowie anticipates in the trailer the arrival of Astro Bot and his army of little robots, who burst into the boring and schematic daily life of a large office and a school to bring a particularly significant message: “Play will find a way”, the game will find a way.

And in fact at the end of the video we discover that the road has been found, since an entire neighborhood is spending the evening in the company of the amazing adventure signed Team Asobirediscovering the pleasure of the game.