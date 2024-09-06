Sony has released a fun live action trailer to celebrate the launch of Astro Botavailable starting today exclusively on PS5. The video, which comes in the form of a thirty-second TV spot, is accompanied by the notes of a fun reinterpretation of “Under Pressure”.
The Queen song with David Bowie anticipates in the trailer the arrival of Astro Bot and his army of little robots, who burst into the boring and schematic daily life of a large office and a school to bring a particularly significant message: “Play will find a way”, the game will find a way.
And in fact at the end of the video we discover that the road has been found, since an entire neighborhood is spending the evening in the company of the amazing adventure signed Team Asobirediscovering the pleasure of the game.
A resounding success, for now
As you may know, Astro Bot has received incredible ratings from the international press, to the point of establishing itself as the game with the highest average ratings of all of 2024 on Metacritic: an extraordinary result for the new PlayStation exclusive.
Sony users felt the lack of a character like Astro Bot and an experience close to Nintendo’s stylistic exercisescommitted to quality game design and really, really fun to play. So this title aims to fulfill a fundamental function.
Now However, we will have to understand how the public will welcome this ideaand this is not a trivial development: the sales of Astro Bot will probably influence Sony’s future strategies and it could be the right time for a turning point that reduces the focus on live services.
