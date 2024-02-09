The Grammy winner and star of the successful tour Eras TourTaylor Swift could have some weight in the 2024 presidential elections, as revealed by a survey. The singer's role in the call to vote could impact citizens' participation in democracy and tip the balance towards a candidate.

One in six adults declare themselves “more likely to vote” if Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce encourage them to do so, according to the survey published by the consulting firm Savanta. While four percent of those surveyed revealed that when faced with a public call to vote from the singer or her boyfriend, they would feel “less likely to vote.”

The statistical exercise, published by the market research agency on Friday morning, also revealed that 79 percent of those surveyed assured that the call of Taylor Swift and her soccer player boyfriend the vote would not influence his decision to vote or abstain, he points out The Hill.

However, Nearly 15 percent of the 2,090 American adults surveyed said they would heed Taylor's call to participate in the democratic process and attend the polls in the following presidential elections.

Taylor Swift's influence on US politics



Taylor Swift's participation in the 2024 elections could happen as a call to her 280,000,000 followers to express their opinion at the polls. This wouldn't be the first time the singer has gotten involved in politics, as last year she posted a message urging her fans to register to vote, which resulted in vote.org registering more than 35,000 people in a single day, according to the organization stated.

In the 2020 presidential race, the interpreter of Blank Space endorsed Democrat Joe Biden in his race against Republican Donald Trump. According to reports from New York Timesthe campaign team of now President Biden is planning strategies to regain the support of the artist.

The first time Taylor Swift used her influence to call for the vote was in 2018, when he published a post on Instagram in favor of Phil Bredesen, for the Senate, and Jim Cooper, for the House of Representatives. In that same post spoke about the importance of educating yourself about the candidates' positions and registering to vote.

“In the past I have been reluctant to publicly express my political opinions, but due to various events in my life and the world over the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” the singer wrote. at the time. “I have always voted and will always vote for the candidate who protects and fights for the human rights that I believe we all deserve in this country,” he said of his political stance.