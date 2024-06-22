The Race to Newey

The 2024 Formula 1 season, off the track, will be remembered as that of the incredible market hits. From the ‘Hamilton earthquake’whose future transfer to Ferrari was announced as early as February 1st, to the endless rumors about what will be the fate of the most successful designer in the history of F1: Adrian Newey. For now the only certain information regarding the English genius is his goodbye to the Red Bull teamwhich will become effective at the end of the season.

However, its future remains nebulous: we have talked about how several times Ferrari has been on the trail of the 65-year-old from Stratford-upon-Avon for some time. The Cavallino remains the favorite in the race for Newey, but it is not the only contender. They are also in contention at the moment Williams And Aston Martin. Lawrence Stroll’s team in particular can leverage a ambitious project and the future partnership with Hondawhich will become the power unit supplier of the Silverstone team from 2026.

At center stage

Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 the team principal Mike Krack commented on the rumors regarding theNewey-Aston Martin pairingnot confirming them but implying that he particularly likes them: “Confirm the deal? No. You already said it: rumors are rumors – replied Krack, who then added – a lot of people talk about Aston Martin and that’s a good thing, but we’ll see how it ends.”.

“Honestly, when you see how many names have been linked to our project it’s a credit to Lawrence’s vision, Honda and Aramaco, and all the partners we have. All this gives credibility to the project. A couple of years ago, if we had associated these names with our team, no one would have taken it seriously. We are very flattered by this“, concluded the number one on the Aston Martin wall.