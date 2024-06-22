Connection between Rossi

The surname Rossi has always been one of the most common in our country, but it is also associated with two legends who – in different sectors – have brought prestige to Italy: in music there is Vascowhich has been exalting audiences of all ages with its masterpieces for over four decades, and in sport there is Valentinowho after becoming an absolute legend of motorcycling with nine world titles won is now making his fans dream even in the car, in endurance races.

Two Italian legends who know each other, respect each other, admire each other and – from time to time – meet. It also happened a few days ago, on one of the Milanese concert dates, at the San Siro stadium, of the singer-songwriter from Zocca. Rider Rossi was in the audience together with his partner, Francesca Sofia Novello, and was greeted directly from the stage by Vasco. The rock star, however, did not limit himself to celebrating the Doctor, by doing drive the audience of #46 crazy with a very specific nickname.

“10 times champion”. And San Siro goes crazy

In fact, Vasco presented Rossi as “10 times world champion“, implicitly attributing to the Tavullia sample the infamous 2015 headlinethe one that could have given Valentino the tenth world championship crown and which instead was won by his boxing partner Jorge Lorenzo thanks also to the tensions that exploded in the last races between Rossi himself and Marc Marquez, accused by the Italian of having made him lose about the championship.

The bond between the two Rossis is not new: Vasco himself had dedicated a post-tribute to Valentino on social media on the day in which the Doctor announced his retirement from MotoGP, publishing a photo gallery that portrayed the two together over the years, from the very first meetings which took place at the end of the 90’s.