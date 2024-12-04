Before receiving the guests of the day in The Revolt (actress Gabriela Andrada, who came accompanied by writer Megan Maxwell, and singer Rels B), Grison wanted to joke with David Broncano.

The musician commented: “Yesterday you gave me a coat, thank you very much, but the thing is that You have a lot of perfume, how it smells, kid!“. The presenter told him that he gave himself a little “to be nice to people.”

“Don’t put perfume on your neckwhich is going to leave you like an iguana in the end. It’s bad, with the sun it can cause cancer,” Grison highlighted, generating disbelief in the man from Jaén: “What are you saying!”

Grison and Broncano, in ‘The Revolt’. RTVE

“Come here so I can smell you,” the man from Madrid asked the host of the Spanish Television program who, after smelling him, told him: “You smell like the PSOE…”causing laughter from Broncano and the public.





“You have the aroma of political indoctrination”added the musician between laughs. To conclude the joke, the presenter told him: “A certain smell of corduroy and transition.”