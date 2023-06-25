Convincing success for Pecco Bagnaia in the MotoGP Dutch GP. At Assen, the Ducati world champion won for the fourth time of the season, preceding, after a race almost always in the lead, Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and extending his lead in the World Championship, reaching +35 on Jorge Martin, fifth. At the foot of the podium Brad Binder, 4th with his Ktm relegated by one position after crossing the finish line.