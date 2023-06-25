The Ducati world champion prevails on Bez’s Desmosedici VR46 and on Aleix Espargaro and moves up to +35 on Martin, 5th. Fourth Binder, relegated by one position after the finish line
Convincing success for Pecco Bagnaia in the MotoGP Dutch GP. At Assen, the Ducati world champion won for the fourth time of the season, preceding, after a race almost always in the lead, Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and extending his lead in the World Championship, reaching +35 on Jorge Martin, fifth. At the foot of the podium Brad Binder, 4th with his Ktm relegated by one position after crossing the finish line.
