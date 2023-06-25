TFR establishes the Ukrainian military who shelled villages and farms in the Belgorod region

Investigators began to establish the identity of the Ukrainian military involved in the shelling of settlements in the Belgorod region. This was reported to Lente.ru by the Investigative Committee of Russia.

According to the agency, on June 24, Ukrainian militants shelled the villages of Krasny Khutor, Zhuravlevka, Kazinka and Kukuevka, as well as the villages of Ponura and Stary.

In addition, a private house in the city of Grayvoron and a number of villages near Shebekino came under fire. None of the local residents were hurt.

Within a month, the Belgorod region was attacked more than 7800 times from the territory of Ukraine. More than five thousand shells were fired at the Shebekinsky urban district. The Grayvoron city district was hit more than 1,000 times.