Memorable day for Piqueras

Conquer the first pole position in his career on a historic circuit like Assen: a dream that came true today Angel Piqueraswith the Leopard driver who in the final moments of the qualifying sessions for the Dutch Grand Prix managed to achieve the best time, beating the Frenchman by just 74 thousandths of a second. Taiyo Furusatoon a day that was otherwise bitter for the home idol Collin Veijer3rd but ahead of everyone until the last seconds of the session despite a bad crash in the previous minutes. Disappointing performances, however, for championship leader David Alonso and his closest pursuer Daniel Holgado, both outside the top-10.

Q1: Rueda ahead of everyone, Bertelle passes

The great protagonist of the first qualifying session revealed himself José Antonio Ruedaalmost always at the top of the rankings and author of the best time in 1:40.380. A performance that allowed the Spanish KTM rider to secure a ticket to Q2 by completing a lap that was almost four tenths faster than the one set by Matteo Bertelle, 2nd and the only Italian to proceed in the Assen qualifying. Behind the Venetian Honda rider were placed, respectively in third and fourth position, Joel Esteban and Tatsuki Suzukidespite a fall of the latter seven minutes from the end. The other three Italian riders were out, with Riccardo Rossi 5th, almost a tenth behind the Japanese. Carraro was further back, 8th, while Farioli did not go beyond tenth place.

Q2: Piqueras celebrates, bad fall for Veijer

Unlike Q1, the decisive session for the assignment of the pole position immediately proved to be very competitive right from the first minutes, with Veijer already setting the best time and intending to conquer the start from the first spot on the starting grid in front of his home crowd. A desire that however faded halfway through the session, thanks to a bad fall that occurred at the exit of the last chicane, fortunately without consequences for the Husqvarna rider.

Despite this, Veijer remained on provisional pole for a long time, at least until the final minute: thanks to the yellow flag displayed due to Fernandez’s fall in turn 9, only a few drivers had the opportunity to set the last fastest lap, and between these Angel Piqueras. Spanish, with the time of 1:39.746thus took his first career pole position, with Furusato in second place, just 74 thousandths behind. Veijer, however, can settle for the front row in a starting grid that, among the top ten, sees Stefano Nepa 6th and Luca Lunetta 10th. Disappointing, however, is championship leader David Alonso, with the Colombian only 13th and ahead of his closest pursuer in the standings Daniel Holgado, 15th.

Moto3 / Dutch GP 2024: starting grid (top 18 from Q2)