A young life cut short in an absurd and unpredictable way during a day that should have been marked by the beauty of nature. Natalie Stichovaa 23-year-old Czech girl, lost her life after falling from Mount Tegelberg, Germany, from a height of 80 meters. Struck by the beauty of Neuschwanstein Castle, which inspired the Disney film Sleeping Beautywanted to take a selfie to remember the moment.

Natalie Stichova Falls Off a Cliff to Take a Selfie

On August 15, Natalie, accompanied by a friend and her boyfriend for a tour of the castle, got dangerously close to the edge of the mountain. A few moments later, the unthinkable happened: the young woman slipped and fell into the void.

Stichova, a well-known gymnast in her homeland and recently also a coach of young athletes, initially survived the dizzying fall. Rescue was prompt: a helicopter rushed her to the hospital, but her injuries were too serious. Despite the doctors’ efforts, the August 21st The family made the heartbreaking decision to turn off the life-support machines. The brain damage was too extensive and irreparable.

The news of her death, made public only in these hours, has deeply shaken the Czech community. Natalie was a young woman full of life, who often shared moments of her travels on social media, portraying herself in breathtaking natural settings, especially on top of the mountains, where she felt most alive.

The sports club where she trained and where she began to prepare the new generations of gymnasts wanted to remember her with a touching post on Facebook:

“Natalia brought smiles throughout her short life and this is how we will always remember her.”

Natalie’s mother also paid tribute to her daughter with a touching message on Instagram:

“She was amazing, everyone loved her so much and they will never stop loving her. I am proud that you were my daughter, the girl of my dreams. You taught me so much, I wish you could teach me more. You were an amazing sister and your brothers will never stop thinking about you because you always thought about them too.”

Natalie Stichova deeply loved nature and losing herself in the contemplation of its grace. The desire to immortalize it to always carry it with her was fatal to her. The young gymnast will be remembered for her passion, her talent and her unmistakable smile, which illuminated the lives of anyone who was lucky enough to meet her.

