Level 3 autonomous driving it is one that allows drivers to give free access to the vehicle to independently control driving while distracting themselves to engage in other activities, but only under certain conditions. There autonomous driving It is a fundamental aspect but the most controversial issue is safety. Currently, Tesla’s “Full Self Driving” functionality is not classified as Level 3 according to SAE standards. To date, the only vehicle manufacturers that offer Level 3 autonomous driving are Mercedes-Benz with its Drive Pilot ADAS system and BMW with the Personal Pilot L3.

How does Level 3 autonomous driving work?

Level 3 autonomous drivingalso known as “conditioned autonomous driving“, is an important Revolution in the development of vehicles, as they may be able to autonomously control the driving of cars under certain conditions.

This system allows the vehicle to control all of its driving functions, but in certain situations, namely:

On expressways and motorways, i.e. where traffic is practically fluid.

Where there are speed limits. Normally, in fact, the system works within a predefined speed range (usually up to 60 km/h).

In a condition in which the weather is sunny or in any case in weather situations in which the road is visible. In case of heavy rain, fog or snow, the operation of the system may be blocked.

While, in the right conditions, a car Level 3 autonomous he’s able to:

To steer : interact with the flow of traffic by following the curves and therefore staying on the road.

: interact with the flow of traffic by following the curves and therefore staying on the road. Accelerate and brake : it then regulates the speed, in order to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front and respect the speed limits.

: it then regulates the speed, in order to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front and respect the speed limits. Change lane: In some cases, the system will automatically change lanes after checking the safety status.

In any case, the driver remains primarily responsible for the vehicle – for now – and must so be ready to regain control at any time (although when it is necessary to do so the system will warn the driver, who must be able to take control quickly and safely), keep an eye on the surrounding environment and pay attention to the road in case of unexpected events .

The regulations on autonomous driving level 3 continue to evolve around the world. Each country establishes its own laws and standards to ensure the safety and responsibility of this innovative technology.

Automatic driving detections

There Level 3 autonomous driving It was authorized in Italy in 2022, entering into force on August 2 of the same year.

Ford and level 3 autonomous driving with “BlueCruise“

Ford – as well as other well-known brands in the automotive world – for now, has reached level 2 of autonomous drivingwhich in any case requires constant attention from the driver even if it can be driven without placing your hands on the steering wheel. Ford’s BlueCruise system rankedlast year, ranked first in Consumer Reports in the USA (US consumer association) regarding US driver assistance systems, where Tesla is seventh on this list.

Level 3 autonomous driving on FORDs

The CEO of Ford, Jim Farleyhas recently confirmed that the automaker has achieved amazing goals, stating that it already has efficient and completely sample working with technologies Of level 3. Farley He said Ford has also been testing Level 3 driving, which could be available as soon as 2026.

“We are very close. We can now do this quite regularly on a prototype, but making it affordable will require further progress”.

These were the words of the CEO of Ford Jim Farley

Farley did not provide in-depth information on how Ford intends reach The Level 3 of autonomous driving, but as we well know, in 2022 the company put a stop to its autonomous driving division – Argo AI – stating that this revolutionary technology was still a long way off. In short, given the rapid success of the systems autonomous driving at level 2, reaching level 3 seems to be a concrete and therefore more promising achievement on the part of Ford compared to other manufacturers.

Mercedes-Benz level 3 autonomous driving with “Drive Pilot”

Mercedes-Benz is the first car manufacturer to have obtained Level 3 autonomous driving approval for its system “Drive Pilot“, installed on the EQS and on the S-Class. The Mercedes-Benz Drive Pilot system can be used up to 60 km/h on motorways and expressways, and allows the driver to distract himself from driving to engage in other activities, such as reading, watching a film or using his smartphone. The driver must always be ready to regain control of the vehicle at any time when the system requests it.

BMW level 3 with “BMW Personal Pilot L3“

There BMW is already marketing its level 3 autonomous driving system called “BMW Personal Pilot L3“. This also works only on certain expressways (expressways and motorways) and with a maximum speed limited to 60 km/h like the Mercedes-Benz Drive Pilot. It is a higher step of Level 2 autonomous driving combined with “BMW Highway Assist” which allows the driver to take his hands off the steering wheel but without the possibility of taking your attention off the roadwhich is possible with the new system BMW Personal Pilot L3. For now, the BMW 7 Series will only be able to use Level 3 autonomous driving in Germany where it has received the approval from the local authorities.

Level 3 autonomous driving on the BMW 7 series

In addition to Mercedes-Benz, Ford and BMW, other automakers are developing Level 3 autonomous driving systems, including Audi, Tesla and Volvo.

In conclusion, Level 3 autonomous driving represents a major advancement in automotive technology and the ability to make driving safer and more efficient. However, it is important to use it correctly and wisely, respecting the limitations of the system and applicable laws.

→ Discover the difference in autonomous driving levels 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5