While waiting for the release of the new expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla entitled ‘Dawn of Ragnarok‘, an interesting leak appears concerning the last chapter of the series starring Eivor.

According to the Lumia Updates Twitter account, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Complete Edition leaked inside the Xbox Store. This edition would have inside all the game content published by Ubisoft to date, including minor updates and expansions released: this could therefore also include precisely The Dawn of Ragnarok.

Not only that, but the leak also reports a release date for this complete edition, scheduled for February 24th. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition is expected to be available for all platforms.

Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla Complete Edition (Release Date: February 24) | XBOX pic.twitter.com/38NNkfVlTR – Lumia updates (@ALumia_Italia) February 11, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Obviously for now we are talking about a leak as Ubisoft has not yet announced anything official. We just have to wait and see.