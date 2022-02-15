The head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, led the installation of the “Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace” module in the Chapel of San Mateo Apóstol y Evangelista, located in the Coyoacán Mayor’s Office, whose strategy has allowed the collection of nearly 7 thousand different firearms, since the institutional action was implemented, that is, from 2019 to date.

“Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace is a strategy that we designed since we entered the City Government; To date, there are about 7 thousand weapons, of different types, recovered in the city (…) Families who know that there is a weapon in their house, that it can cause violence, that can cause the loss of a human life, come on here to these centers and the weapon is destroyed, receive an economic resource for having destroyed the weapon and, in this way, we can start disarming the city, that is, building peace”, he said.

Sheinbaum Pardo added that the installation of “Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace” modules allow families living in Mexico City to distance themselves from possible criminal acts and exchange weapons for economic resources. Likewise, the strategy is combined with other comprehensive prevention and peacebuilding actions such as the Points of Innovation, Freedom, Art, Education and Knowledge (PILARES) and “Barrio Adentro”.

“There where the most delinquent neighborhoods are, the government comes knocking door to door, house to house, to know what happens in the family nucleus; if they have problems, that we can help them; if they have a problem of family violence, that we can help them; if they have problems where the boys, the girls stopped studying, that we can support them so that they return to school. It is up to us, if necessary, to go from house to house so that each young person has a space to study”, she pointed out.

The president of the capital commented that security has also been strengthened with better training, honesty and training of the elements of the Mexico City Police; There must also be an efficient Public Ministry that receives or opens investigation files on criminal acts and a Rule of Law that guarantees compliance with the law.

After taking a tour of the module of the Coyoacán Mayor’s Office, the local president thanked the Citizen Council for Security and Justice of Mexico City, as well as the Catholic Church in the strategy, since they represent spaces of peace and confidence so that people can surrender any type of firearm.

For his part, the Secretary of Government, Martí Batres Guadarrama, stressed that it is a program of voluntary delivery of weapons, which is anonymous and does not criminalize anyone.

“Whoever wants can come to hand over their weapons, they are not asked for their information, or where they got the weapons from, what we want is for the weapons to be handed in and the homes to be disarmed,” he said.

He warned that some people mistakenly think that if they have a weapon in their house they are protected, but in reality it is a risk for the family and the neighborhood.

“About a third of the homicides in the city are due to fights in the neighborhoods. That is why this program is so important, each weapon that is delivered in this module is one homicide less, each weapon that is delivered in this module is one more life”, he considered.

He reported that in 2022, from January 18 to date, 102 weapons have been collected, of which 66 are short, 23 long and 13 grenades. This amount is added to the figure collected since the institutional action began in 2019, with a total of 6,224 weapons.

He also added that in the “Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace” module in the Chapel of San Mateo Apóstol y Evangelista (Heroes del 47 No. 15, Col. San Mateo, Mayor’s Office Coyoacán), this Friday two rifles were exchanged carabiner for 8 thousand pesos; two long “hewitched” weapons, homemade, in exchange for 400 pesos; as well as a 22-caliber revolver in poor condition in exchange for 1,400 pesos; and 125 cartridges of that weapon exchanged for 125 pesos.

During the event, the Undersecretary for Citizen Participation and Crime Prevention in the Secretariat for Citizen Security, Pablo Vázquez Camacho; the Commander of the 59th Infantry Battalion Colonel of Infantry, Martín Germán Muñoz Navarro; the president of the Citizen Council for Security and Justice of Mexico City, Salvador Guerrero Chiprés; the general director of the System for the Integral Development of the Family of Mexico City, Esthela Damián Peralta; the general director of the Youth Institute of Mexico City, Beatriz Adriana Olivares Pinal; the mayor of Coyoacán, José Giovani Gutiérrez Aguilar; and the father of the Chapel of San Mateo Apóstol y Evangelista, Fray Vidal Enríquez Barrientos.