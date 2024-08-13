Assassin’s Creed Shadows is planned for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X | S, as well as a limited selection of Apple mobile devices, which are the only platforms capable of playing it. Or maybe not? According to a new rumor Nintendo Switch 2 will be one of the platforms on which the game will be released, along with ports of some previous games in the saga.
The source of this new rumor is the French user Nash Weedle. The whole thing has been partially corroborated by Necro Felipe, Editor in Chief of Universo Nintendo, who has proven himself in the past as a credible source for Nintendo leaks. Specifically, Felipe corroborated the port of Assassin’s Creed Shadows.
Regardless of the credibility of the sources, it’s just a rumor and not official information, so you have to take everything with a pinch of salt.
What We Know About Assassin’s Creed on Nintendo Switch 2
Nash Weedle Reports Assassin’s Creed Shadows Will Be Ready within six months of the release of Nintendo Switch 2while older installments – such as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – will be released over time at a later date.
Furthermore, according to the source, these ports will be just the beginning for Ubisoft that intends to invest heavily in Nintendo’s new platform. This is not such a wild assumption, given that Nintendo is coming off a hugely successful generation and it makes sense that large multi-platform companies would want to access the audience of the next console quickly.
For the moment, however, there is nothing official and we will have to see how inferior this version of the video game will be, given that according to the French company Assassin’s Creed Shadows makes the most of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in terms of graphics.
