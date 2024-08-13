Assassin’s Creed Shadows is planned for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X | S, as well as a limited selection of Apple mobile devices, which are the only platforms capable of playing it. Or maybe not? According to a new rumor Nintendo Switch 2 will be one of the platforms on which the game will be released, along with ports of some previous games in the saga.

The source of this new rumor is the French user Nash Weedle. The whole thing has been partially corroborated by Necro Felipe, Editor in Chief of Universo Nintendo, who has proven himself in the past as a credible source for Nintendo leaks. Specifically, Felipe corroborated the port of Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Regardless of the credibility of the sources, it’s just a rumor and not official information, so you have to take everything with a pinch of salt.