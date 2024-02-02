vDefense Minister Boris Pistorius and his partner Julia Schwanholz have married.

The wedding took place between the years, a Defense Ministry spokesman said on Friday. The “Bild” newspaper first reported.

Pistorius and the political scientist – both in the SPD – have repeatedly appeared together in public.

Since Pistorius (63) took over as head of the defense department more than a year ago, he has quickly become the most popular politician in Germany in surveys.