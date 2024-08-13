The tranquility that the Colombian was having Luis Diaz In recent weeks it seems to have come to an end. This Monday, the press of Spain revealed that the Barcelona had reactivated the trail that reached the Guajiro to sign him this season.

The 27-year-old winger is back on the radar of the Barcelona after the snub made by the Spaniard Nico Williams, who decided to stay one more season in the Athletic Bilbaothat is where the Lucho option is reactivated.

He started the preseason very well with a double and his goal is to gain the trust of his new DT Arne Slot, But with an offer from the Catalan team he could think about it, because from a very young age he always recognized that he is a fan of the Barcelona.

Luis Diaz This is the front page of several English media outlets that are talking about his future, which could take a 180 degree turn, as alarm bells could ring about a possible departure in the face of an official offer from Barcelona, ​​which has not arrived.

Liverpool Echo explained in its Tuesday edition that The Reds have not received an official offer for the Colombian national team star, Although in Spain they say that he is the main option to reinforce the attack of the DT Hansi Flick.

“We understand that Liverpool have had no recent interest from Barcelona in signing Luis Diaz, despite the Catalan club stating that they have ‘revived’ their interest in the player. Therefore, they have not gone as far as to ask the Reds about him,” the outlet quoted him as saying.

The Sun goes along another line and points out that in the Liverpool are reportedly considering an exchange with Barcelona for one of their stars. The Reds have been unable to close the signing of Martín Zubimendi, which is why they are thinking about ‘plan B’ for the midfield.

“Liverpool could reach an agreement with a current Man Utd target to solve their midfield problems. Arne Slot’s side want a new midfielder after being rejected by Martin Zubimendi,” says the paper.

“Barcelona are considering the possibility of signing Liverpool star Luis Diaz, reports suggest. But with both clubs facing financial fair play (FFP) challenges, A surprise swap deal could also be on the cards,” he adds.

Franckie De Jong is the name that is being considered The Sun. The Merseyside side could give Lucho Díaz an exit in an exchange with the Dutch midfielder, who has lost some of his prominence in the club and it is not known what his role will be under the German coach.

“This could lead them to target Manchester United’s long-term target Frenkie de Jong, although his huge wages could be an issue for the Anfield side who have previously been unwilling to break their wage structure. De Jong is believed to currently earn a staggering £400,000 a week,” says the British newspaper.

There are still three weeks left in the European transfer market, where anything can happen. It seems a long way off that Barcelona will pay the more than 75 million euros that Liverpool are asking for. Luis DiazAn exchange would be the solution to avoid affecting the accounts, but it is not clear if the Catalans are willing to lose one of their stars.

HAROLD YEPES

