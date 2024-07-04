The controversy of Assassin’s Creed Shadows by its protagonist Yasuke remains on social networks. Now Yoshiki Okamoto, a renowned Japanese developer who worked with Capcom on Street Fighter and Resident Evil, shared his point of view and defended the creation of Ubisoft.

Through a video on his YouTube channel, Yoshiki Okamoto decided to defend Assassin’s Creed ShadowsHere he said that he strongly disagrees with all the hate he receives on social media. He also wanted to remind players that it is a video game, not reality. ‘Even if Oda Nobunaga’s crest comes out backwards, it’s just the crest in the game and doesn’t impact how entertaining it is.’

The developer also applauded what Ubisoft is trying to do and recalls that he wanted something similar with his game. Genji: Dawn of the Samurai. Having two protagonists will let players experiment with which one would be better at completing certain missions. In addition, he applauds the fact that its protagonists are a woman and a man of African descent.

Okamoto shares a lot of good views on the game and says he is very excited about it. He even assured that he will buy Assassin’s Creed Shadows when it hits stores. Hopefully your words can help lessen any negativity the title receives in the future.

What is the controversy over Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

From the reveal trailer Assassin’s Creed Shadows had a negative reception from fans. This is because it has two protagonists, Naoe and Yasuke, who are a woman and a samurai of African descent.. Criticism focuses much more on the latter.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Ubisoft boss accuses attacks against him and his team after their first trailers

Many fans accuse Ubisoft of ‘going progressive’, ‘not respecting history’ and even ‘disrespecting Japanese culture’ by including Yasuke. This despite the fact that the team behind it indicated that it is a figure that really existed and they simply want to tell a story that has not been touched on much. Yet criticism of the game continues and there are even threats against the team. What do you think about the controversy?

