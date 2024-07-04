Savona – They will be celebrated tomorrow morning at 11 in the church of Sant’Andrea in the Consuls’ square the funeral of Corrado Papa, the 53-year-old former bartenderwho died a few days ago following a motorcycle accident that occurred in Corso Tardy and Benech.

The announcement was made by his brother Paolo, his brothers-in-law Sveva and Paolo, and his nephews Fiamma and Diego.

In recent years, Papa had dedicated himself to volunteering, collaborating with Auser and Avis.