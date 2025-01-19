Typically, tattoo artists carry out the creations that their clients ask of them, but on some occasions, these professionals can refuse to carry out work.

This is what a tattoo artist named Tamsin explains, who explained in a video on TikTok what are the four reasons why can cancel an appointmenteven when the client is already in the studio.

Firstly, Tamsin explains that she cannot tattoo anyone who has sunburn in the area where you want to get tattooed. The artist says she “can’t tattoo over it” and doesn’t even try as she knows it will be “very painful” for the client and the tattoo won’t heal properly due to the way the skin peels.

Another skin-related problem that could cause your appointment to be canceled is having “active acne” or eczema in the area you want to get tattooed. “I can’t tattoo over it, it doesn’t heal well. It doesn’t heal at all; the ink won’t be on your skin. It’s not possible. If you’re not willing to get the tattoo in a different place, you can’t do it,” he says.

Third on the tattoo artist’s list are the people who show up for their appointment drunk or “with any type of substance”. It may seem “obvious,” but you have to turn away these clients because they “can’t consent to a tattoo,” which would “open a whole Pandora’s box” for the tattoo studio.

Lastly, Tamsin says she would cancel an appointment if a client was so demanding that “do not place the template” was enough. He insists it would be hard for him to cancel under those circumstances, but said: “I’m very patient when it comes to things like that. I’ll replace a squad as many times as necessary, but if it gets to the point where there are no more positions I can do and I I wonder if you even want the tattoo, I won’t.”