Asilah…one summer that will never be repeated -1

My connection with Asilah, Morocco, and every summer in it, as if it would never be repeated, has extended for many years, especially since the city in itself is amazing, so how come it brings together the most beautiful minds of culture, art and thought?! For many years, she had been meeting with beautiful and creative people from all over the world. Her righteous son, Muhammad bin Issa, made her festival a pilgrimage site, and Asilah a tourist destination. One summer, perhaps my first there, I was invited to participate as a lecturer and speaker in her cultural festival. And the technician, so I was careful, as is my habit, which I love, and do not want to abandon, not to confuse the host or entrust the ambassador and the embassy staff, even though they are friends, and serve people with their eyes, and they blame you, but it is the soul and what it likes, not as many people like to do, and he made them order a car to wait for them in The airport, and a public relations man, may have been exhausted that day, and perhaps he was not feeling well with “Madame”! He is assigned to wait for a guest whose face he does not know on Friday. Only that dilapidated piece of paper, which was written in poor, hasty handwriting, can guide him to that corpse that is dragging three bags, containing many useless things, but they are arranged with the utmost care, which women cannot handle. So that the hats are on one side, the shoes are sleeping in their velvet bags, and for each day there is a morning and an evening dress, and it is enough for many days. All these details will be summed up by the public relations employee with a forced smile and an exaggerated hand squeeze, and then your bags that flaunt their brand will be thrown away, as if they were boxes. Fruit that has been raw for a week, and he will take care of the conversations and greetings that he was tired of all the way from the airport to the hotel, so I came alone and according to my time, light, comfortable, and wearing sports summer clothes, which had the freshness of youth and the cheerful color of youth, due to the nature of the city, its marine summer, and because the festival activities Its nature is informal, so those who expected you to come in your official uniform and your stereotypical image were disappointed, because you were separated from the Gulf oil countries, but you were holding that “camera” as a young man who immigrated to Latin America, moving lightly, to capture shots that you consider to be among the most beautiful things you can achieve while traveling. So I behaved in the way I always wanted to be, without burdening myself or the host people. But the festival staff, some of the tough participants, the annual guests, and the media ignored me completely and treated me as though I was a photographer who came to cover the events, and a young man with little experience, as his gold-coloured linen clothes suggested, towards me being cheerful, mischievous, and helpless, and that he might prefer to sit in… Having coffee on the sidewalk with some foreign female tourists, while filling his empty head with literary and critical terms, such as semiotics, ontology, and demagoguery.

At first, I did not pay attention to the issue, as I had become accustomed to such a superficial view and initial judgment, due to the many participations in conferences, but as the first days of the festival passed, and that indifferent treatment, and what the double-standard approach generated, and the conditions of preference that I was ignorant of among the relations staff, The public, and festival officials who prefer to wear neckties in the summer, and their shabby gray and brown suits, and then it is the shyness that puts the sensitive person on high, even at the expense of the soul and the bag, so I said: In the city there is a sea, heritage, markets, and beauty that cools the heart, so why should I put down worry? In the midst of all these beautiful things, and to live my days here, as the soul desires, nothing is more burdensome for her than lunch with a “Vaucher” paper like any scout leader’s, or eating from a “buffet” that is almost cold and boring, and past days of yesterday, an authentic woman who loves chaste people, transparent clothes, and food. Lightweight.. and tomorrow we will continue.