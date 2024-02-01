For years, recycling campaigns have been carried out around the world to encourage people to separate their waste. In that scenario, sometimes some losses may be carried out by mistake. This usually happens with smaller and not so valuable objects. Therefore, the story of a woman in the United States who lost a diamond ring in the process of throwing away the trash at home.

Some days ago, a woman identified as Melanie Harper lost her diamond wedding ring while throwing away her trash bags in the bin at the Rutherford Road recycling center in Greenville, in South Carolina. Despite the shock and desperation that the event meant, she did not hesitate to start looking for him.

A woman threw away her diamond ring in the United States



After such an unpleasant experience, the woman sent an email to the recycling plant management in which he stated that he knew that the probability of finding his ring was slim or almost zero. Despite this, she asked that if they were able to find him during the course of the process, she would appreciate it if they would contact her.

This very particular event did not go unnoticed and according to the Greenville City government's Facebook post, the next day, in the morning, instead of processing what was in the container, Public Works supervisors and members of the garbage team took on the task of throwing everything on the ground and looking for the diamond ring.

The workers took on the task of helping the owner.

According to information provided through social networks, After hours of searching, they managed to find Melanie's ringwho went to the scene to recover his jewel and thank the workers for their support.

The odds were low but they managed to recover the ring. Photo: Facebook: City of Greenville, South Carolina Government

The publication immediately generated very good opinions among Facebook users, who expressed their good wishes for the workers there, as well as for the woman who had lost her diamond ring.