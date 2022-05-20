Hosting the meetings of the Agency’s Board of Directors in Egypt is an important event, given that it is the first time during which a “Congress” has been held in the Arab region, and the second in the history of Africa.

In exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, Ashraf Sobhi, said that “Egypt has recently become a destination for international sports federations and organizations.”

Sobhi added, “Egypt is one of the best sports countries in the world, thanks to the development of sports facilities, which made it one of the most important sports destinations globally.”

Regarding hosting the event for the first time in Egypt, the minister said: “We are pleased with Egypt to host the meetings of the Board of Directors of the World Anti-Doping Agency and the meetings of the Executive Office for the first time in the history of the region, and this reflects the extent to which Egypt has gained the confidence of giant sports institutions in the world.”

On the other hand, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mohamed Fawzy, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “The Ministry of Youth and Sports made great efforts to host this historic meeting.”

The head of the World Anti-Doping Agency, Witold Banka, announced that Egypt had risen to the first classification in terms of anti-doping in the field of sports, during a meeting attended by the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports in Cairo.

Fawzy added: “Egypt’s entry into the first classification strongly supports its position in obtaining total accreditation for the Egyptian laboratory of the armed forces, which is currently located in the World Medical Center, which allows obtaining blood samples for athletes to detect doping.”

“We continue to work on developing the infrastructure for sports facilities in Egypt, under the direct guidance of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who considered sport a national security for the country,” the Sports Ministry spokesman added.