Saturday, May 21, 2022
Hockey Jukka Jalonen gave a good assessment of the Dallas duo who came to the defense

May 20, 2022
in World Europe
The Lions loaded six goals in a match that could be difficult for a big favorite.

20.5. 20:59

Tampere

Lions head coach Jukka Jalonen fell in love with how NHL defenders Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell came with the team.

Finland defeated Britain 6–0 in a half-speed match and dominated the match from start to finish.

“A good entrance in all respects,” Jalonen said of the Dallas duo.

“It’s great to see, when it comes to top players, how humble they are about everything they do and be. On top of that, professionals. ”

“There’s no breast rotting, and that’s probably one reason they’ve had a good career so far.”

Heiskanen played 19.12 and Lindell 14.41.

Heiskanen’s playing time dropped more than five minutes compared to the Dallas NHL and Lindell even more.

Jalonen led a strong NHL-filled Leijona team at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

“People are always different. Yes, they were smart guys too and I wouldn’t blame them. It’s just that you don’t play smart guys in the NHL. ”

Jalonen didn’t actually expect anything from Heiskan or Lindell that he wouldn’t have seen before in NHL games. A good performance came anyway.

“It’s great to watch when gaming is so natural and comes from the spinal cord.”

As a player type, Heiskanen is more flashy than Lindell, who primarily plays the puck safely out of his territory and opens the game. Heiskanen often gets up with the puck with his good mobility and with his very fast hands turns the focus of the game in one hum.

Jalonen compared Heiska to Colorado Cale Makariin and the Swiss of Nashville Roman Josiin.

“There are a few of them, but not very many.”

Finland poured into a British game that had ingredients for even two tennis figures, but one came. Such clear matches are not the easiest for big favorites.

“We need to be reminded of what it is all about. We have been appreciated by all our opponents for many years in a row. There is nothing to assume that winning is easy, ”Jalonen said.

“Being a vicious opponent to everyone and not giving the British anything back. Good starting point for the team. ”

“If you dig your beak a little and pull in the half lights, the net will ring on its own and the red light will come on.”

