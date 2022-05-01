Suffering, asking for the time, gripped by nerves, on the pitch and in the stands, but fully deserved, Racing certified their promotion, the seventh to Second, the 14th in total, drawing with Celta B in a match in the who found the goals before the game and in which he suffered to maintain the tie that gave him the championship and the passport back to LaLiga. A well-deserved promotion, especially for the spectacular second round, in which he has already gone 19 games without losing and allows him to celebrate with four dates ahead of the league calendar.

The atmosphere in El Sardinero was electrifying at the moment the referee blew the whistle to start the match. So much so that the breath of the stands seemed to drag the first play towards the Celtic goal. And it was not long before it was a goal. Before half a minute of games, Cedric sent a header to the crossbar, after a cross from the right. with the defense of Onesimo’s men still paralyzed by the atmosphere of the stadium. Little by little, however, the sky-blues took possession of the ball. With Carbonell and Holsgrove alternating when taking the leather from behind, Racing had to work hard to recover balls. The feeling of danger, the truth, was greater in the cons of the premises.

After half an hour, the first Racinguista goal arrived, with controversy. Pablo Torre’s corner kick bounced very close, Ruly jumps for the ball and just when he makes contact with the ball it seems to collide with Pol Moreno, he drops the ball and Unai Medina pushes it at the bottom of the meshes. Pissed off Vigo and madness in El Sardinero. The second, after a great death pass from Pablo Torre to Cedric seemed to sentence the promotion, but at the edge of the break came a bad clearance from Bobadilla and a great left-footed shot from Miguel, which spiced up the game.

And Javi Vázquez added even more tension as soon as the restart started. In a play where he did everything wrong against Alfon, first in the jump, then eating a snap on the baseline, where there was no room, and culminating in a rude grab inside the box. Book penalty, and goal by Losada. 2-2 and 40′ ahead. 40′ of suffering, 40′ of running after the ball, 40′ waiting for a counterattack that would kill the game and that never came. As Celta B’s chances did not arrive either, the truth, with little production in the rival area for the volume of possession that he accumulated.

In the last minutes El Sardinero thundered, Racing, Racing, Racing!, aware that his team needed him. And there also came the office of those of Guillermo Fernández Romo, who slept the game without major shocks. In minute 93, just at the moment the referee blew the final whistle and madness broke out in the stadium and throughout Cantabria. There began a party that will last all day, and much of the night, and that has another important date, at 5:00 p.m., when the heroes are expected to offer the promotion to racing from the balcony of the City Hall.

