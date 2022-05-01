Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Sharjah quickly regained self-confidence, after the “Asian setback”, with a big victory over Arabism by “five”, so that the “king” continued in the “adult struggle” over the lead of the “ADNOC Professional League”, and it is noteworthy that four of them came in the first 44 minutes.

The result brought the memory back 330 days, when Sharjah beat Khorfakkan 5-1, in the “round 20” season 2020-2021, in the match that took place at Sharjah Stadium as well, and all goals came in the first 43 minutes only, and the first time they advanced “The King” scored 4 goals in the first half during the “professional”, at the expense of Baniyas at his stadium 5-2, within the “18th round” of the 2014-2015 season, and the “Quartet” came in the first 37 minutes.

Sharjah returned to repeat the “victory” with a “quadruple” in the first half of the team’s golden season, when it beat Al Nasr 6-3, in the second round of the 2018-2019 season league.

Goalkeeper Darwish Muhammad played his first match this season, due to the absence of Adel Al Hosani, who travels after Eid Al Fitr to Portugal for urgent cruciate ligament surgery. Al-Zaeem won 2-1.