Hudson Meek, the young actor of ‘Baby Driver’, dies at 16 after falling from a moving car

Actor Hudson Meek, known especially for the film ‘Baby Driver’, died at the age of 16 after falling from a moving car in Alabama, according to authorities.

Last Thursday, Meek suffered multiple injuries from blunt objects after falling from a car while traveling in Vestavia Hills, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The young actor, who debuted in 2014 in ‘The Santa Con’, was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, where he died on Saturday from his injuries. According to the coroner’s office, the Vestavia Hills Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding Meek’s death.

Meek played the younger version of actor Ansel Elgort’s character in ‘Baby Driver’ (2017), and also had television roles in ‘Found’ and ‘Genius’.