If you are looking for a high-performance portable notebook for your productivity on the go, you are in the right place: today Amazon Italy is offering the MacBook Air M3 15” on offer at all-time low with an excellent 17% offallowing you to save 280 euros compared to the list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.

MacBook Air M3 15” is available on offer on Amazon for only 1369 eurosagainst the 1649 euros of the suggested price from Apple. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free delivery to your home.