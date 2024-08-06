If you are looking for a high-performance portable notebook for your productivity on the go, you are in the right place: today Amazon Italy is offering the MacBook Air M3 15” on offer at all-time low with an excellent 17% offallowing you to save 280 euros compared to the list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
MacBook Air M3 15” is available on offer on Amazon for only 1369 eurosagainst the 1649 euros of the suggested price from Apple. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free delivery to your home.
MacBook Air M3 Highlights
The real beating heart behind this MacBook is its new proprietary M3 chipcapable of guaranteeing excellent performance, allowing you to manage photo or video editing software without problems.
The autonomy is really excellent, with a battery capable of guaranteeing well 18 hours durationallowing you to get through the day with ease. Not to mention the splendid Liquid Retina display 15 inches diagonalthanks to which you can enjoy films and TV series while you are travelling.
