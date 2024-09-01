Caetano Veloso, Emicida, João Gordo and Malu Mader are some of the celebrities who participated in the recording

Brazilian artists recorded a video in support of Guilherme Boulos (Psol) and Marta Suplicy (PT) in the race for Mayor of São Paulo in the 2024 elections. Names such as Caetano Veloso, Emicida, João Gordo, Malu Mader and Tony Bellotto participated in the recording.

The video has been circulating on social media.

Watch the video with the pro-Boulos artists (2min29s):

“For São Paulo to be free from crime, I am with Boulos”says Caetano. Actress Malu Mader talks about “to keep far-right candidates away”. Rapper Emicida says that the PSOL member gathers “ability, willingness and true commitment to the people”.

Quaest research released on Wednesday (Aug 28, 2024) shows a three-way technical tie between Boulos, Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and Pablo Marcal (PRTB).