There Hyundai Caspera small crossover already on sale in Koreaarrives in Italy with the name Inster to put the segment in difficulty cheap electric cars with a starting price between 20,000 and 25,000 euros. The first to inaugurate this segment was the Dacia Springwho now has to deal with the new Citroën C3 and the new Fiat Panda, whose arrival is expected in July. The. will also arrive in this segment Renault 5 and the Volkswagen ID.2together with the Chinese of MG And BYD.

The Hyundai Inster, 3.82 meters long, 1.61 meters wide, 1.57 meters high and with a wheelbase of 2.58 meters, represents the stylistic evolution of Casper, launched in Korea in 2021. In terms of dimensions it is positioned between the traditional ones city ​​car of the A segment and the compact models of segment Bcombining maneuverability and ease of use with practicality and flexibility, thanks to a spacious interior and greater load capacity.

Inster’s exterior design features a rugged yet profile compact SUV, essential surfaces, robust fenders, a technologically designed bumper and a bold skid plate. The distinctive character of Inster is underlined by the LED daytime running lights and from pixel graphics of the direction indicators, rear lights and bumpers.

You can further customize the car with LED projection headlights and a two-tone paint with contrasting black roof. 15 inch steel wheels with wheel covers, alloy wheels are available 15 inch or 17 inch depending on the specifications.

Inside, the Hyundai Inster provides advanced technology and comfort with a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen for infotainment, both from 10.25 inchesin addition to a Integrated wireless charging base in the center console.

The high-tech design is underlined by the pixel theme also present on the steering wheel. The interiors can be customized with mouldings on the doors and offer versatility thanks to the folding and folding front and rear seats, with options such as bench seats front and heated seats.

In terms of space, the interior of the Hyundai Inster, configured for four seats, includes a split rear seat 50:50 with seats that slide independently by 16 cm. The trunk varies from 238 to 351 litres without folding down the backrests, which when folded increase the load volume up to 1,060 litres.

Motor and battery

The Hyundai Inster in technical terms can be equipped with a standard battery from 42 kWh or a battery 49 kWh Long-Rangewhich power an electric motor respectively from 97 HP and 115 HPwith a pair of 147 Nm for both versions.

The Long-Range model has an estimated range of 355 km (WLTP) and an energy consumption of 15.3 kWh/100 km (WLTP).

Reload

With a charging station DC High-Power 120 kWInster can recharge from 10 to 80% in about 30 minutes. Includes an on-board charger 11 kW as standard, with options such as a battery heating system and a high-efficiency heat pump.

The functionality Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) allows bidirectional charging for external devices, such as electric bicycles and scooters, without the need for additional equipment.

Hyundai ADAS on the Inster

The Hyundai Inster is equipped with a wide range of advanced technologies, including safety and driver assistance features. Includes LED ambient lighting with 64 colors, a digital control panela one-touch sunroof and walk-in access Hyundai Digital Key 2 Touch (NFC).

The ADAS range includes Surround View Monitor (SVM), Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist Rear (PCA-R), Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5. Also available in the equipment are Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Safety Exit Warning (SEW), Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go, Highway Driving Assist 1.5 (HDA 1.5), Intelligent Speed ​​Limit Assist (ISLA) and High Beam Assist (HBA).

For parking, ADAS include the Parking Distance Warning (PDW) front and rear and the Rear View Monitor (RVM) for improved visibility.

Price, how much does the low cost electric car cost

The Hyundai Inster could be offered at a price of approx 25,000 eurosputting it in direct competition with current small electric cars like the Dacia Springthe Citroën C3 and the new one Big Panda, as well as with those expected in the coming months. The Inster will also be available in a larger version called Inster Cross.

