In their study, the results of which were published in the journal Nature Medicine, researchers said that high levels of sweeteners added to processed foods may increase the risk of blood clots.

The researchers found that people who had higher amounts of erythritol in their blood were twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke than those who had lower amounts.

And “erythritol” is a sugar alcohol found in many vegetables and fruits, and the human body produces small amounts of it.

Erythritol has been produced industrially for more than 30 years and is used as an industrial sweetener in more than 50 countries.

Erythritol is sweet like sugar, produced by fermenting corn, and used in many keto and sugar-free foods.

Commenting on the study, Dr. Stanley Hazen, chair of the Department of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Sciences at Cleveland, said: “I think there’s a lot of data here to argue that we should avoid erythritol, especially if you’re at risk for cardiovascular disease.” It was reported by the UBI news agency.

According to Hazen, laboratory tests indicated that “erythritol” makes platelets more responsive, and thus it is similar to giving an incentive to cause platelets to clot.