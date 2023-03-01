(Reuters) – AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc O beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as blockbusters like “Avatar: Walk of Water” drove moviegoers to pack its movie theaters during the holiday season.

Disney’s superhero movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After” in November also gave AMC and other theater chains some much-needed optimism as they try to bounce back from the pandemic and compete against the growing trend of online streaming.

Shares in Leawood, Kansas-based AMC, which operates more than 900 theaters worldwide, rose 2% in post-close trade.

“We expect the recovery to continue apace in 2023, as Hollywood is expected to release approximately 75% more major movie titles than in 2022,” said AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron.

Revenue for the quarter was $990.9 million, compared with analysts’ expectations of $977.7 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net loss increased to $287.7 million, or 26 cents per share, during the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $134.4 million, or 13 cents per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru)