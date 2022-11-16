The Artemis 1 rocket took off Wednesday morning and is on its way to the moon. It is an important first step in the Artemis mission, which will return humans to the moon for the first time since 1972. This time, the seats in the 98-meter-tall SLS rocket launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida are still occupied by test dummies.

The first launch failed at the end of August due to technical defects, the second attempt was hampered by a fuel leak at the beginning of September. Subsequently, the US space agency NASA hoped to launch the rocket on September 27, but the flight was still postponed due to Tropical Storm Ian, which hit Florida hard.

Read also: Back to the moon, after half a century of absence



NASA’s Artemis program consists of three scheduled flights to the moon. The Artemis 1 has three test dummies on board and must send a capsule into orbit around the moon. The second rocket launch, Artemis 2, is scheduled for 2024 and should bring people to the moon for the first time in fifty years. The four astronauts, three Americans and one Canadian, will then fly into orbit around the moon. Finally, in 2025, the Artemis 3 rocket will land on the moon. The rocket must depart for the moon with up to four astronauts on board, two of whom will remain on the moon for about a week to conduct scientific research. The two astronauts will according to NASA being the first woman and the first person of color on the moon.

NASA has identified thirteen areas around the south pole of the moon as possible landing sites for the Artemis 3 rocket. Those areas are of scientific value because there may be water ice hidden in the craters, an area that has not been visited by humans before. In addition, the areas were selected because NASA believes they can land safely there and communicate best with Earth. The Artemis 3 must stay on the moon for 6.5 days – the number of days that there is continuous sunlight at the south pole.