The successful video game Horizon Forbidden West from the Amsterdam studio Guerilla Games has received seven nominations at The Game Awards, including that for best game of the year. With that, the game is over God of War Ragnarok garnered the most nominations.

The nominated games and the thirty categories were announced on Monday evening by The Game Awards, the most important award in the industry. Horizon Forbidden Westwhich was released on February 18 for the PlayStation 5, has a chance to win the prize for best game of the year, as well as best role for Ashley Burch, who plays the main character Aloy.

The Amsterdam studio Guerrilla Games has – as the only Dutch party – grown into a global player in the game industry. That is a major achievement among all the major American and British players, which usually hold the most money. The studio made the game in 2017 Horizon Zero Dawn, intended as a kind of counter-narrative to previously made gritty shooting games. "Instead of a tough soldier, we wanted a female character in a colorful world," said game director Mathijs de Jonge in conversation with this site.

Award ceremony

Elder Ring is also a candidate in the ‘Game of the Year’ category and has been nominated for best audio design, best music and best story. From Software’s game was released on February 25 for Xbox consoles, PlayStation consoles and PC. Other nominees in the Game of the Year category are indie game Stray, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and A Plague Tale: Requiem.

The awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on December 8. The nominations are chosen by an international jury that includes participants from various media publications. The winners are chosen by the same jury and the public, who can vote for games from the different categories. The votes of the public count for ten percent.

