The mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, this Saturday reviewed the year 2023 and the challenges that lie ahead in 2024. She did so in the Christmas greeting that she published on the municipal website and on social networks, from where she sent a message of « hope” for the year that is about to begin.

“2023 has left a thousand fewer unemployed people in Cartagena, half a million visits to our museums and the demonstration that we have the capacity and talent to continue growing,” the councilor recalled. She alluded to personalities who “have left us this year, friends like former councilor Ángel Morenilla, archaeologist Javier García del Toro, lawyer Manuel Martínez Pastor, businessman José Luis Mendoza and glass craftsman Paco García.” And for next year she demanded “unity, commitment and work at the service of Cartagena.”