A study by the Spanish University of Valencia showed that reading printed paper books helps to understand texts better than reading them on electronic device screens. Lidia Altamura, a researcher at the Spanish University, said, “Recreational reading habits on digital devices are slightly related to comprehension of the material read, in contrast to the strong positive relationship between comprehension and reading from printed books.” Altamura and her colleagues reached these results after analyzing 25 studies that included more than 450,000 people since 2000. Cristina Vargas, a researcher at the university, said, “From what we know from other studies, the reader needs to re-read printed texts to understand them at a rate ranging between 0.30 and 0.40 times, while The percentage increases when reading from digital texts on electronic devices to 0.50 times.These numbers mean that if the learner spends 10 hours reading paper books, the probability of understanding the texts increases between 6 to 8 times compared to understanding it from reading texts for 10 hours on digital devices. The Spanish researchers said that their research published this month indicates that people are more likely to learn when reading in traditional ways, compared to the probability of understanding when reading from digital texts.